Lakers News: LeBron James Shares Wild Dream With Fans
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, basketball players to ever lace them up.
James is truly one of one on the basketball court, and, likely, we may never witness another player like him again in our lifetimes. However, the same could be said for his personality. James is not only one of the biggest stars but his personality and humor are also great.
On Sunday morning, James provided us with an insight into his mind. He woke up and shared a personal dream he had last night with his fans and followers on Twitter/X.
Here's how his dream went.
James posted, "Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! Then…..
"It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my went off and I woke up."
James has come on Twitter/X and shared a lot of stuff with his followers, and this is up there with one of the odd ones.
James has a special connection with former Duke head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, as he was his former coach for Team USA.
As for the connection between Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, they are both all-time greats in hip-hop, and James admires the music that they produce.
James is never shy about sharing his feelings or thoughts, especially on Twitter/X, which was the case on Sunday morning. Although that dream was odd, he still has a game to play.
The Lakers are set to take on the Raptors for the second and final time in the regular season. They defeated the Raptors last Friday, Nov. 1, 131-125.
James tallied 27 points along with 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes of action. The 39-year-old is coming off a solid performance on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he recorded his second triple-double of the season.
The Lakers will host the Raptors with tip-off set at 6:30 PM PT.
More Lakers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More