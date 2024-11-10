Lakers-Raptors: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Los Angeles Lakers look to get another win at Crypto.com Arena Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers got back in the win column against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Raptors have lost back to back games against the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.
How to Watch
The Lakers matchup against the Raptors starts at 6:30 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. Streaming options for the matchup include NBA League Pass, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
Odds
Spread:
Lakers -9.5, Raptors +9.5
Money line:
Lakers -419, Raptors +315
Predictions
The Lakers have won all three of the last meetings with Toronto and that streak should continue Sunday night. Redick made the right adjustments against Philadelphia and he will likely do the same against the Raptors.
Prediction: Lakers 127, Raptors 121
More
Anthony Davis was dealing with some discomfort in his foot Friday night but managed to score 30 points and record four blocks. Davis gave Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell an update on his foot injury.
“It hurts, definitely bothering me, but I’ll figure it out," Davis said. "Getting it loose enough to go out there and play, and try to manage it throughout the course of the game so it doesn’t tighten up. It felt good for the most part … off days are the most crucial to get it feeling good for game day.”
Davis has had issues with his foot since the Paris Olympics this summer, but it doesn't seem to be hindering his start to the new 2024-25 season. Thus far, Davis is averaging 32.4 points per game.
Beyond Davis, another reason why the Lakers were able to get back in the win column was D'Angelo Russell coming off the bench instead of being in the starting five. Russell scored 18 points in 25 minutes on the floor.
“I just wanted to win,” Russell said. “So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever coach needs, just try to get the win and be a part of that.
“I left all my baggage at the door this summer. Once we changed coaches and new staff came in, I was committed to whatever it takes. So that’s just what ya’ll see.”
There has been no confirmation whether Russell will come off the bench against the Raptors, but Lakers head coach JJ Redick said the lineups would be "fluid."