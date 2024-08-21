Lakers News: LeBron James, Steph Curry Seem to Love Being Teammates
For the first time in their careers, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry competed on the same team together as they represented Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. James and Curry combined to help the United States Men's Basketball National Team win gold at the Olympics.
The two NBA stars appeared to enjoy playing for the same team for once, with Curry and James making a joint post of a picture featuring the two of them and Kevin Durant to Instagram Wednesday with the caption, "Same Team…Winning Team." Curry and James have previously made other Instagram posts that included pictures of the two of them.
This was the first time Curry has competed at the Olympic Games, which is how he got the opportunity to compete alongside James. James had previously competed at three other Olympic Games, having last competed at the London 2012 Olympics.
It's unlikely Curry and James will team up again, as James is not expected to play in the next Olympics, and it's unlikely that they would end up on the same team in this stage of their careers.
James and Curry have become two of the biggest rivals in the NBA over the last decade. Curry's Warriors and James' teams have often gone up against each other on the biggest stage. When James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2010s, the Warriors and Cavaliers played in the NBA Finals four seasons in a row. Curry's Warriors won three of the four Finals matchups, but James and the Cavaliers kept the Warriors from winning the season they set the NBA single-season wins record.
Since James left the Cavaliers for the Lakers, the rivalry has continued as the two players are Western Conference rivals. Games between Curry and James are must watch, with last January's 145-144 overtime win for the Lakers serving as one of the most exciting contests in recent memory.
In total, Curry has the edge over James in the 52 NBA games they've played against each other. Curry has a 29-23 record against James, including a 17-11 record against him in the playoffs. James has outproduced Curry in games they've played against each other, averaging 30.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game compared to Curry's 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
More Lakers:
Longtime Lakers Rival Reveals Why LeBron James Can’t Be NBA’s GOAT