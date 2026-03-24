LeBron James Breaks Silence on New Role With Lakers

Throughout much of the season, the focus around the Los Angeles Lakers has been on star forward LeBron James’ offensive role.

In recent weeks, it appears that James is settling into his reduced scoring responsibility as the third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. His embracing of that spot has helped the Lakers fine-tune their offense, while it’s seen Doncic and Reaves largely lead the way in the scoring department.

This shift in James’ offensive role was evident during Monday’s 113-110 road loss to the Detroit Pistons, as for the first time since December 2010, he was held scoreless in the first half.

James finished with a near triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds that helped the Lakers nearly overcome a double-digit deficit.

Lakers Star LeBron James Admits Reality of New Role

“It's the role that I'm playing for the ballclub. In order for us to win ball games, it's the role that I'm playing. And that’s just how the game was going” - LeBron James on having a scoreless first half for just the third time of his career and the first time since 2010 pic.twitter.com/W5HK2ThdPH — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 24, 2026

After the game, the 41-year-old underlined the importance of his excelling in his adjusted role in helping Los Angeles contend in the stacked Western Conference, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“It's the role that I'm playing for the ballclub,” James said. “In order for us to win ball games, it's the role that I'm playing. And that’s just how the game was going.”

He remains a key fixture in the Lakers’ offensive identity, but it’s become evidently clear that Doncic and Reaves need to be the top two scoring options. Over the last few weeks, Doncic has been playing at an MVP-caliber level, earning back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

The 27-year-old is coming off becoming the first player to score at least 30 points in nine straight games while winning all nine contests. It featured him posting a season-high and new personal best as a Laker with 60 points against the Miami Heat last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Reaves has taken the next step in his development this season, becoming a more effective scorer, averaging a career-best 23.5 points while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Before Monday’s game, Doncic and Reaves ranked as the league’s top scoring duo this season with 56.9 combined average points.

James isn’t necessarily taking a back seat, but more so picking and choosing where he fits into the offensive fold. He remains a highly effective scorer and playmaker as a passer in his 23rd season.

If the Lakers want the best chance to compete against the top teams in the league, James will need to firmly entrench himself as the third option.

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