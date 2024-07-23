Lakers News: LeBron James Unpacks Clutch Effort vs Team Germany
Team USA is competing for their fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American team features the first U.S. men's basketball player to carry the flag at the Olympics opening ceremony, 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
James and the rest of Team USA battled Germany in their final pre-Olympic exhibition match before heading to Paris in London on Monday. Four-time NBA champion James came through for Team USA to secure the victory.
The four-time gold medalists American team found themselves behind World Cup champion Germany in the fourth quarter. But, James scored Team USA's last 11 points himself to win the game 92-88.
Via the NBA's official X account, the league posted a video of two-time Olympic gold medalist sharing a piece of advice as he walked off the court at the end of the game.
Across four quarters, James tallied 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals. He also extended his streak of hitting every fourth quarter shot to two games. In Monday's game, he went 4-for-4 while going 3-for-3 in Saturday's game against South Sudan.
In addition to going 3-for-3 on Saturday, James scored the game-winning layup in the last eight seconds of the game, leading Team USA to a 101-100 win. His fourth quarter efforts saved Team USA from an upset by a team that was not even an official country until 2011.
James is joined on Team USA by fellow Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. Across the team's five pre-Olympic exhibition games, Davis averages 11.8 points, 1.4 assists, and one steal in 17.6 average minutes per game. His 9.8 average steals per game leads Team USA.
James leads Team USA in three offensive categories: points (14.2), assists (3.6), and field goal percentage (60.9%). In the five exhibition games, James also averages four rebounds, 0.8 steals, and a 46.2% three-point percentage.
