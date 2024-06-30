Lakers News: Longtime LA Assistant Coach Uninterested in Yet Another Return
While Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is doing his best to fill up his bench with viable assistants, he shouldn't hold his breath on longtime assistant Phil Handy.
According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, the Handy will unlikely return to the Lakers bench.
"According to sources close to the situation and league sources, the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to hire James Borrego, Jared Dudley, Terry Stotts or Sam Cassell," Irwin wrote.
"Phil Handy is also unlikely. The Lakers are more open to bringing him back, but sources say he was not at all happy with not being considered for the head coach position the last two opportunities."
The Lakers fired Handy along with former head coach Darvin Ham after a disappointing 2024 season.
Handy spent the last five seasons in Los Angeles under two head coaches, Frank Vogel and Ham. The 52-year-old was a great help to the team and helped guide them to the 2020 NBA championship against the Miami Heat.
Handy's coaching career is extensive, starting with the Lakers from 2011-13 as a development coach. He then moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant from 2013-18 and spent a season with the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19.
Handy was a beloved coach in Los Angeles as he was at his other stops. It's unclear what and where his next role will be, but as he expressed two years ago, he hopes to become a head coach one day.
