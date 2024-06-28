Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Elaborates on Decision to Hire LA Head Coach JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced former NBA guard JJ Redick to be their next head coach earlier this week and the team has been excited about the hire. Despite Redick not having any coaching experience, Los Angeles decided to give him a shot at the position.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka opened up more about why the team ended up hiring Redick to be the next head coach. He revealed that it had a lot to do with his communication skills.
“I think at the core of really good coaching is communication and bringing the group together… and there is no question unequivocally that JJ is an incredible communicator.”
One of the knocks on former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was that he wasn't a great communicator and it came back to bite the Lakers. Los Angeles went out to find someone that could rectify that and they believe that Redick will be the person to lead them for the long haul.
If Redick can maximize this group of players, it will be seen as a win for the team. He has been around the game as a broadcaster and podcaster for the last few years so he has an understanding of what it takes to win in the modern NBA.
Los Angeles now sets its sights on building out the roster and Redick will surely have input. He wants to develop more modern offensive sets for the Lakers this coming season and hopefully, it can help take the team to a new level.
