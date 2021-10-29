Lakers News: Los Angeles Is Not Taking Advantage of Their Biggest Strength

Size was supposed to be one of the Lakers' biggest advantages heading into this season. Rob Pelinka built a roster that was built to keep guys out of the paint with any rotation. He also added in speed, a factor that Los Angeles has been missing for some time.

But that strength has not made an appearance through the first five games. They were supposed to be excellent with guys like Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan, and Dwight Howard guarding the interior. Instead, they've severely disappointed.

The Lakers have allowed most shot attempts inside five feet in the NBA right now. And while they're not hitting a high percentage of those shots, they have still given up over 55 points per game in that range. That places them all the way at the bottom of the league.

That issue can be attributed to a lot of different things. For one, the Lakers' perimeter defense has suffered early on. That has freed up some space in the interior and allowed for guys to get beat.

The Lakers' rotations also leave a little bit to be desired at times. There have ben occasions where Vogel has far too many of the slower guys out there, allowing for fastbreaks from opposing teams, especially the younger ones.

Los Angeles will have guys getting healthy and returning soon, and that should help out their cause. But they have to be good at the things they're supposed to be good at. Especially if they have any real hopes for another NBA title.