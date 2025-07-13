Lakers News: Luka Doncic's Agent Speaks Out on Playing With LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic's agent addressed the relationship between the young star and LeBron James.
The pair only played together for the second half of the season, but they developed instant chemistry on the floor. Both have a tremendous feel for the game and can do everything on offense.
There was ball movement, off-ball cuts, and screens, along with an open floor for both to operate. Even though the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs, the connection between James and Doncic developed well.
As far as their relationship off the court goes, Doncic's agent Lara Beth Seager revealed that Doncic has a lot of respect for James.
“The Lakers leadership team has been incredibly welcoming and supportive of Luka since we arrived in L.A. We've spent a lot of time talking and getting to know each other over the last few months, and we've formed a strong working relationship," Seager told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
“Championships are won when you work together. We all share that same goal.
“Luka loves playing with LeBron and has learned so much from him. He has nothing but the utmost respect for LeBron and considers it an honor to be his teammate.”
In Doncic, the Lakers have a franchise cornerstone for the next decade, helping the team prepare for life after James leaves the team.
The organization is currently balancing how to approach team building since the two stars are on different career arcs.
James feels as if the Lakers are prioritizing Doncic, which led his agent to release a statement that hinted at the 40-year-old wanting to leave the Lakers for the first time since he joined.
