Nick Wright found a way to make LeBron James and Steph Curry team up next season 👀



Spurs Receive:

LeBron James, Steph Curry



Lakers Receive:

Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, 2 FRP



Warriors Receive:

Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, 2 FRP



(Via @FTFonFS1)

pic.twitter.com/MBKSlCebVz