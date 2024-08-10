Lakers News: Nick Wright Pitches Bonkers Trade to Unite LeBron James, Stephen Curry Elsewhere
Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright found a possible trade that would allow Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to team up for the first time in the NBA – which would unite them with their Team USA gold medal foe, Team France superstar Victor Wembanyama.
"I found a trade that works with the salary, that I think you can make an argument all parties involved get fair value, pending how valuable you think Year 22 LeBron is," Wright said. "It's four legends together and a potential future legend being taken under their wing. And it is LeBron James and Steph Curry both being traded to the San Antonio Spurs."
"So the Spurs have all types of picks," Wright noted. "They also have young players on decent contracts like Johnson and Vassell. The Lakers get Kelton Johnson, Harrison Barnes, the Spurs first in 2027, and the Timberwolves first in 203, which the Spurs have. The Warriors get Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, and Cissoko to make the money work, and Atlanta's 2027 first, which could be super valuable. I almost think Adam Silver should just be like 'Hey guys, you're doing it.'"
Wright's potential trade is very unlikely to unfold but both James and Curry have expressed how fun it would be to team up in the league.
When James was a free agent, many speculated that he could potentially wind up with the Warriors but since James' son, Bronny, was drafted by the Lakers that idea has fizzled.
The reality is that James and Curry will both retire with their respective teams. Now that James gets to be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA with Bronny, it's likely he will retire in the purple and gold.
Curry, considered the greatest shooter of all time, will likely retire with Golden State.
Nevertheless, James and Curry have shown the world that they can be a successful duo.
James and Curry are currently teammates at the Paris Olympics. The Team USA basketball stars both had strong performances in the comeback win against Serbia in the semifinals.
James recorded a triple-double, while Curry scored 36 points. The pair helped Team USA pull off a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Serbia 95-91. Entering the fourth period, the Americans trailed by 13 points.
The chemistry between the duo is evident. As teammates, James and Curry have led the Americans on their quest for a fifth-consecutive gold medal.
More Lakers: Former Los Angeles Guard Signs Long-Term Deal with West Nemesis