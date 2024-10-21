Lakers News: On Verge of Possible First Title, WNBA All-Star Talks Relationship with Mentor Kobe Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu, the electric sharp-shooting point guard for the New York Liberty, is on the cusp of achieving one of her most defining accolades in a WNBA championship. The former University of Oregon Standout will have to get past the crafty Minnesota Lynx led by 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the year Napheesa Collier. As Ionescu faces this career milestone, she continues to reflect on the lasting impact of her relationship with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020.
Their connection went beyond basketball. Ionescu often speaks about how Kobe influenced her not only as a player but as a person and leader. In a post by the Players Tribune, the Liberty guard unpacks the relationship the two shared.
“Kobe and I, and our paths…. they connected for a reason. Not just because of the wisdom that he shared with me. Not just because of the friendship, and confidence, and support that he gave me. Not just because of the way that he made me a smarter teammate, and a tougher competitor, and a harder worker. Not just because of the promise that he recognized in me — as a player, and a leader, and a person. I think my path connected with Kobe’s because of a bigger picture."
Kobe’s involvement in women’s basketball came from a deep love for the sport, and he approached the women’s game with the same passion he had for the NBA. He wasn’t just a fan, he was an advocate and an active participant in advancing the game for female athletes.
“Kobe always saw the bigger picture,” Ionescu noted. “He didn’t see growing the game with girls as his hobby, or as some side project, or as a charity case. He saw it as a movement.”
"And that’s what I always loved so much about Kobe, and it’s one of the things that I hope people will remember about him. He didn’t care about your age, or your gender, or your background….. or any of that. Even your talent, at the end of the day, wasn’t what Kobe was there to judge. All that he cared about really was your love of the game. That was the test you had to pass with Kobe: Could you match him passion for passion when it came to hoops. If you could do that, then you had his respect."
As she prepares for the biggest game of her WNBA career by far, Ionescu keeps the lessons she learned from Bryant close to her heart. Regardless of the result of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, Ionescu should be proud of how far she's come.
