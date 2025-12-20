Controversial Former Kobe Bryant-Era Lakers Coach Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Mark D'Antoni has been nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the 2026 class.

D'Antoni is a new candidate for the Hall of Fame, joining a long list of basketball's greatest teams, coaches and players that are eligible for induction.

“The candidates for the Class of 2026 have each left an indelible impact on the game of basketball,” John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a press release. “Through defining performances, influential leadership, and achievements that helped elevate the sport on the national and international stage, this year’s ballot recognizes those whose legacy continues to shape how the game is played, coached, and celebrated.”

D'Antoni was hired just seven days into the 2012-13 season after the Lakers fired Mike Brown. D'Antoni was coming off of a disappointing four-season stint as the New York Knicks' head coach, during which he clashed with star forward Carmelo Anthony and ultimately resigned.

D'Antoni's time in New York was an unfortunate foreshadowing for how his tenure in Los Angeles would go. The Lakers hired D'Antoni over former Lakers coach Phil Jackson because they were optimistic about how D'Antoni's fast-paced style of play would complement Kobe Bryant and the Lakers offense. Additionally, Bryant and D'Antoni had a history as D'Antoni and Bryant's father both played in Italy at the same time.

The Lakers offense did not mesh well with D'Antoni's style, with center Dwight Howard struggling to run the pick and roll with guard Steve Nash. In D'Antoni's only full season with the team, the Lakers went 27-55, good for the second-worst winning percentage in team history.

A Fraught Lakers Run

Bryant and Nash both missed most of the season with injuries, but Bryant was vocally critical of D'Antoni's offensive system. D'Antoni resigned in the offseason in 2014.

D'Antoni had a brief NBA and ABA career before becoming a star player in the Italian LBA league. He coached in Italy before assistant or head coaching stints with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Knicks, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans. He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2017.

