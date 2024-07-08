Lakers News: Paul George Picks New 76ers Number to Honor Kobe Bryant
The Los Angeles Lakers have seen multiple legendary players come through the organization over the years but none have been more impactful than Kobe Bryant. Bryant transcended what it meant to be a star player, especially in the city of Los Angeles.
He embraced every challenge that came his way and in turn, it inspired an entire generation. His "Mamba Mentality" changed how people all over the world went after different goals or challenges.
Bryant inspired people all over including his opponents on the court. Multiple NBA players have spoken about how Bryant changed their lives, including now Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George.
George grew up in Southern California and watched Bryant over the years. He recently spoke about how he selected his new number with Philadelphia to honor the late Bryant.
Picking No. 8 is an ode to Bryant from his early days with the Lakers. Bryant was also from Philadelphia so it's only right of George to honor him in this way.
The next best way for George to honor Bryant is by winning and with the 76ers now, he certainly has a good chance to make it happen. Bryant continues to inspire people everywhere, showing that his legacy will never go away.
