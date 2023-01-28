Lakers News: Top LA Trade Target Now Off The Board After Inking Extension

Looks like the Lakers are going to have to explore trading their draft picks elsewhere.

The rumors between the Pacers and Lakers have officially come to a close, at least for their star big man, as Myles Turner agreed to a two-year $60 million contract extension and can no longer be traded until next season. The Lakers will have to explore options elsewhere but perhaps this is for the better.

In any trade scenario revolving around Turner and Buddy Hield, the Lakers wanted to give up Russell Westbrook but likely would have had to depart with their two first round picks. Ultimately giving up their future for a win now move.

The Pacers also gave Turner a $17.1 million contract re-negotiation which is the largest in NBA history. A number the Lakers were likely not prepared to offer so the deal works out for both sides.

The emergence of Thomas Bryant has given the Lakers a lesser need in the paint, but Anthony Davis' health remains a question mark. The Lakers needed more help shooting the ball so landing Hield would have been the deal breaker, but now the team can look elsewhere for better help.

The Lakers didn't stay quite throughout this as they made a move for Rui Hachimura, a strong move that adds youth and serious potential, but the Lakers are still a star piece away from being legit contenders. It still remains an uphill battle and the Lakers need another scorer that can remain healthy.

Time is running out to make a move but a healthy Lakers team proves to be a good one no team wants to face during the postseason.