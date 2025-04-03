Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Offers Sneak Peek at Multiple Upcoming Kobe Nikes
The Los Angeles Lakers will be tied in with Kobe Bryant forever. He is one of the most beloved Lakers of all time and is one of the most beloved athletes in the city.
It has been five years since Bryant passed, but the love for him has not changed. He still has fans all over Los Angeles and all over the country.
His shoes continue to be some of the most popular basketball shoes that are manufactured. He signed a lifetime deal with Nike, and they continue to produce his shoes, which are some of the most popular shoes they make.
The latest Kobe's are about to be released, and shoe fanatics all over the country are awaiting the release of them. Whenever a new version of the shoes is released, fans line up outside stores to grab them.
Vanessa Bryant gave fans of the shoes a bit of a sneak peek at what the new version of the shoes will look like. She did so on her Instagram account.
The shoes are surely going to be popular not just among sneakerheads but also NBA players. Players who don't have their own shoe deals love wearing Kobe's.
Los Angeles Lakers fans love grabbing these shoes when a new version of them comes out. That's part of the legacy that Bryant left behind after he tragically passed.
Lakers fans still compare every star player that comes to the team to Bryant. He is still the standard that every star player is measured by.
There will certainly be some current Lakers players who decide to wear the new version of the shoes when they are available. A lot of current players still idolize him.
Bryant was able to win multiple championships for the Lakers and is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. That's why so many current players still wear his shoes.
In his career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
