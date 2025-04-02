Former NBA All-Star Says Lakers' LeBron James' Pickup Game Story With Michael Jordan Isn't True
NBA fans on the internet have a running tally of things that they think LeBron James has lied about. He tends to say things that don't make a lot of sense at the time when he says them.
The Los Angeles Lakers player has been accused of lying by fans of other teams for years. It's something that is not new for him and it's something he's aware of.
That doesn't stop him from saying things that fans have a hard time believing. There are plenty of stories out there that seem questionable.
James recently told a story about how he was un-guardable when he was playing a pick-up game with Michael Jordan. One former NBA player is calling him out on that story.
Antoine Walker is calling out James for this story. He tells things as they actually were from his perspective.
"Well, he wasn't unguardable," Walker said. "... When LeBron came in, obviously he was only 16, 17 years old. I mean, we had heard of him, but Tim wasn't going to let him play over guys that were paying clients of his. So, he got to play towards the end of the run."
It seems that Walker wants to set the record straight from that day. He wants fans to know that James wasn't taking it to a late-30s Jordan.
This is something very weird for James to lie about. Quite frankly, it's very weird for him to bring up this story anyway if it was true.
James likely won't pay much attention to this. He needs to focus on getting the Lakers ready to play a playoff series. They have to try to figure out how to make sure they get the fourth seed in the West so they have home-court advantage.
Right now, the Lakers have to stay healthy. Staying healthy should be James' full concern, not telling stories that may or may not be true.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
