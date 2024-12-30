Lakers News: Watch Epic Bronny James Fast Break Dunk for South Bay
The Los Angeles Lakers know that they likely won't get much from Bronny James this season. The goal is to let him develop in the G League before he becomes part of the team. His shooting is the biggest thing that is holding him back, as he is shooting under 40 percent from the field in the G League.
That doesn't mean that James doesn't produce some great moments. Earlier this season, he had a 30-point outburst for the South Bay Lakers. When he gets hot, he's as good as anyone. He can be confident and hit shots from all over the court. He just needs more reps.
James and the rest of the South Bay Lakers were taking on the Canton Charge on Friday. It was a game that saw James have a solid output. He had 15 points on 6-17 shooting from the field, including 3-8 from the 3-point line. He had one of the most exciting plays in the game as well, putting down a sweet alley-oop dunk.
Bronny James is one of the most athletic players on the South Bay Lakers. He can rise up and dunk it on anyone. Here, he was wide-open for the alley-oop, so he didn't have to dunk on other people. He was smart enough to quickly get in transition for the easy bucket.
James just needs more reps to improve his jump shot. His defense is already there, even though he is a little undersized for a shooting guard. It would help if he could improve his ball-handling as well so he could perhaps take some point guard duties if needed.
There aren't going to be many games in which Bronny sees the floor for the Lakers this season that aren't in blowouts at home. This G League season is extremely important for him to silence all of the haters. He has a lot of people who want him to fail simply for who his dad is.
James has a great work ethic. He's going to make sure that he succeeds at the next level. If he doesn't, it's not going to be for a lack of work. This is the first full season of basketball he's played since he had his cardiovascular scare at USC.
Once he's able to get the reps necessary, his jump shot should improve to the point that he is able to earn a rotation spot with the Lakers.
