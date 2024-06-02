Lakers Not 'Actively Shopping' Role Player, But Open to Trading Him for Roster Upgrade
The Los Angeles Lakers are set for a potential transformation in the upcoming 2024-25 season. One certainty is the arrival of a new head coach, a decision that is yet to be revealed. Additionally, the Lakers' supporting cast could undergo significant changes compared to the previous season.
Los Angeles is poised to make a decisive move this offseason, whether to secure a third star or bolster their roster with a crucial depth piece. The Lakers are actively exploring the market for potential players, a strategy that may require them to part ways with some of their own. However, it seems that former lottery pick and forward Rui Hachimura is not on the trading block.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are not looking to deal him. Buha reported on his latest mailbag on YouTube.
"This is a bit of a tricky one to answer because I don't think the Lakers are actively shopping Rui or actively looking to trade him. It's just, if you look at their cap sheet and look at who are the tradeable guys, it's really Rui, Vando, Austin, D'Lo – if he opts in – and Gabe and then some smaller contracts like a JHS, Christian Wood, Maxwell Lewis, etc…And then if you look at the numbers, Rui Hachimura is making the most money out of all these guys outside of D'Lo but D'Lomight not be available to trade depending on what he does with his player option. I think it's more so the circumstance that the Lakers have to trade someone and when looking at the mid-size salaries, the guy they would love to keep is Austin Reaves and everyone else is movable to an extent. So, they're going to try and use some of those guys."
Hachimura has spent the last season plus with the Lakers, and while he's been a vital piece to the team, his 2024 season ended poorly. Hachimura was outplayed by Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., and he played some of his worst basketball of the season.
In an ideal world, the Lakers will be able to keep Hachimura in any deal they try to do; however, we don't live in an ideal world. If the Lakers want a significant upgrade in their roster via trade, the 26-year-old may need to be included in a potential trade. Not only that, but Hachimura has one of the biggest and most tradable contracts on the team.
It'll be tough to replace the offensive punch Hachimura offers, but it will all depend on who they get in return. Although Hachimura is safe right now, all that could change in the coming summer months.
