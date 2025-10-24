Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Injury Update, Austin Reaves Health News, JJ Redick Calls Out LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have an injury update regarding superstar Luka Doncic. The Slovenian could be seen grabbing at his groin several times towards the end of Tuesday's season opener against the Golden State Warriors, as head coach JJ Redick revealed the latest.
In other injury news, Lakers guard Austin Reaves reportedly tweaked his ankle and was a modified participant in practice on Thursday, according to a team insider. Redick seemed confident when talking to members of the media that it wouldn't hold him out against Minnesota.
Finally, coach Redick called out his team, revealing a 'terrible' aspect of their game that he noted. LA will hope to patch things up before Friday evening and secure their first win of the season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Announce Luka Doncic Injury News Ahead of Timberwolves Game
Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals Latest on Luka Doncic Injury
Lakers' JJ Redick Doesn't Hold Back on 'Terrible' Aspect of LA's Game
Lakers' Luka Doncic in 'Best Shape' of His Life, Says Ex-Mavericks Teammate
Former LeBron James Teammate Allegedly Sold Insider Info on Lakers Star to Gamblers, Per FBI Investigation
