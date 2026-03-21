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Austin Reaves Receives Final Injury Designation for Lakers vs. Magic

Ryan Ward|
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles LakersOrlando Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the hottest teams in the league, with Luka Doncic and company winning eight straight games coming into Saturday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at Kia Arena.

With the Lakers on a hot streak while trying to hold onto third place in the Western Conference standings, the team had one major concern ahead of Saturday's road game. Rising star Austin Reaves has been dealing with left hip soreness, which has kept his status as questionable.

Austin Reaves Will Play vs. Magic

Fortunately, the Lakers cleared Reaves to play Saturday, upgrading his status from questionable to available, which will drastically increase the team's chances of coming out with a ninth straight win.

However, the Lakers will still be without veteran forward Maxi Kleber, who continues to work his way back from a lumbar strain, which will now keep him sidelined for a seventh straight game.

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Ryan Ward
RYAN WARD

Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.

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