Austin Reaves Receives Final Injury Designation for Lakers vs. Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the hottest teams in the league, with Luka Doncic and company winning eight straight games coming into Saturday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at Kia Arena.

With the Lakers on a hot streak while trying to hold onto third place in the Western Conference standings, the team had one major concern ahead of Saturday's road game. Rising star Austin Reaves has been dealing with left hip soreness, which has kept his status as questionable.

Austin Reaves Will Play vs. Magic

Fortunately, the Lakers cleared Reaves to play Saturday, upgrading his status from questionable to available, which will drastically increase the team's chances of coming out with a ninth straight win.

Austin Reaves (left hip soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Orlando. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 21, 2026

However, the Lakers will still be without veteran forward Maxi Kleber, who continues to work his way back from a lumbar strain, which will now keep him sidelined for a seventh straight game.

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