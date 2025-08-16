Lakers Notes: Rui Hachimura Future, Rob Pelinka Disrespected, More Moves Incoming?
After a relatively quiet summer from the Los Angeles Lakers, an NBA insider aimed at the president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's approach in the offseason.
The Lakers added wing Jake LaRavia, guard Marcus Smart, and center Deandre Ayton, all of whom add needed depth, but may represent marginal improvements rather than meaningful upgrades.
Los Angeles still has a lot of expiring contracts available to deal, including Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura.
Hachimura only has one year left on his contract and he is eligible for an extension, though there is no momentum on a deal coming down the pipeline.
Instead, the Lakers are valuing flexibility in the future, but if he has another impressive season and Pelinka wants to keep him, it will cost him a good chunk of money.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
