Lakers Officially Announce Re-Signing of Intriguing Young Talent
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially re-signed shooting guard Max Christie. On Saturday, vice president of basketball operations and general manager, Rob Pelinka announced the deal and the team posted it on their official Twitter/X account.
The Lakers secured the 21-year-old shooting guard just before the official start of free agency on June 30. This was a significant move, as each NBA team may begin signing free agents to contracts on July 6. Christie was one of the top priorities for the Lakers, and they signed him to a four-year, $32 million contract.
Christie is expected to shine in the upcoming season. Despite not having the opportunity to showcase his skills fully, he has shown glimpses of his capabilities. In the past season, Christie played 67 games, averaging 4.2 points (42.7 FG%, 35.6 3P%, 78.3 FT%) and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes. These numbers are a significant improvement from his rookie season, and we can expect a substantial leap in the 2024-25 season.
The former Michigan State Spartan was the No. 35 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after only playing one season in East Lansing.
It's been an uneventful offseason for the Lakers, with Christie and superstar LeBron James being their only two signings. Moves should be on the horizon for this organization but don't hold your breath on that.
