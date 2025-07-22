Lakers Officially Release Guard Despite Impressive Showing With LA
The Los Angeles Lakers released guard Jordan Goodwin to make space for new signing Marcus Smart.
The Lakers faced a financial crunch after signing Smart to a two-year, $11 million deal. To stay under the first apron, the organization needed to either make a trade that reduces the payroll or release a couple of players.
Shake Milton was waived, but his contract didn't cover the money needed to sign Smart. According to reports, the Lakers explored trading some of their expiring contracts, but failed to get a deal done.
More news:LeBron James to the Warriors? Golden State Considered Blockbuster Trade for Lakers Star
Los Angeles was forced to part with Goodwin because of the failure. His absence hurts a team that clearly valued his presence on the roster as a high-energy bench player.
Lakers beat reporter Dan Woike noted the significance of Goodwin leaving.
"A real loss for the Lakers culture. Goodwin played his way back into the NBA last year," he posted on X.
More news: Lakers Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo More Likely to Join LA Than Nikola Jokic
In February, Goodwin signed a two-way contract with the Lakers, and his play with the G League got him a chance on the roster.
The franchise ended up converting his two-way deal into a complete NBA deal, and head coach J.J. Redick expressed his appreication for how the guard approaches the game of basketball.
"Just his competitive spirit, his toughness. I joked with him this morning, he can't get soft on us now," Redick told the media in March.
"He's been a banshee for us since he's been with us on the two-way and has provided not just the attitude, the toughness on the court, but he's played really good basketball for us. We're confident in him."
Goodwin should land on his feet with another organization, and the Lakers may regret not getting a trade done if he shines elsewhere.
More news: LeBron James to the Warriors? Golden State Considered Blockbuster Trade for Lakers Star
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.