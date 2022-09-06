Skip to main content
Lakers: Patrick Beverley Compares Difference Between Being with Lakers and Clippers

Newly acquired Lakers guard Patrick Beverley seems to be fitting right in with the Lakers crowd

For LA basketball, it's no doubt the Lakers have dominated the Clippers as a franchise. The Lakers are widely renowned as one of the most storied franchises ever while the Clippers continue to pave a way as they have appeared in the playoffs nine of the last 11 seasons.

Lakers guard, and also former Clippers guard, Patrick Beverley has experienced the ups and downs of being apart of the Clippers and will look to find a more up experience with the Lakers. The Lakers have arguably struggled more despite winning a championship in 2020 as the Clippers have gone 32-7 against the Lakers since the 2013 season (via StatMuse).

Even without playing a single game for the Lakers, Beverley has already felt a difference just being known as a Laker in LA. He gave his thoughts in the transition from playing with the Clippers and now the Lakers (quotes via Jovan Buha, The Athletic). 

“Very different. Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect.”

Some choice words from Beverley, but can we really expect anything less from the always vocal player? He also may be correct with his stance with the Lakers still taking control of LA with their fan population. 

Fortunately for the Clippers, they no longer will have to share the same stadium as the Lakers by 2025 season. The separation of home court could potentially spark the end of such different impacts within the two franchises. 

For now, Beverley gets his second chance to play in LA as fans still await and see how Russell Westbrook and Beverley will react together on the court.

