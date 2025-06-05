Lakers' Perfect Center Target May Not Be Available After All: Report
The NBA offseason is slowly approaching. With the NBA Finals underway on Thursday, there are only a few weeks left of actual basketball left in the season.
Soon, the drama of the NBA offseason will commence. It hardly ever disappoints, and at the forefront of it will be the Los Angeles Lakers. The expectation for the Lakers is that they'll make a big splash or two as they look to build a contender throughout the 82-game season and beyond.
The Lakers could go a multitude of ways regarding their roster, but there is no question that they need to upgrade the center position. That was the case after the Luka Doncic trade, and that remains the case as we approach the summer months.
L.A. has been linked to many big men in both free agency and the trade market, but none more than Houston Rockets big man, Steven Adams. Adams is an unrestricted free agent, and many believe he could be a formidable backup big similar to what he’s been with the Rockets.
While the Lakers have been linked to him, they will have some stiff competition for him. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets are under the assumption that they will retain Adams.
“The 31-year-old’s career revival this season — recovering from a right knee injury and becoming a critical part of Udoka’s late-season rotation — is the reason hammering out his future is arguably Houston’s top priority, those sources said. But the Rockets are operating under the assumption Adams wants to return — and will continue to speak with his representation about a possible extension, team sources said.”
The Lakers would love to have a player like Adams on their roster. Last season, L.A. ranked 23rd in offensive rebounding stats with a 23.3 percent offensive rebounding rate. In 13.7 minutes of action last season, Adams averaged 2.9 offensive rebounds and 5.6 per game.
His presence on the floor is quite intimidating, and it is precisely what the Lakers lacked after trading away Anthony Davis. While Adams doesn’t command the same attention on defense as Davis, Adams is able to gobble up the basketball on defense and keep possession alive on the offensive end.
Adams will be a stellar addition to the purple and gold. Time will tell if the Lakers have a real shot or if he is set to remain in Houston.
