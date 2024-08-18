Lakers PG Looking Forward to Playing Under New HC JJ Redick
In a month and a half, the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to begin training camp for the first time under new head coach JJ Redick. The Lakers signed Redick to a four-year coaching deal in June, and Redick was announced as the team's next coach on June 24.
The former NBA player takes over the Lakers organization despite no prior coaching experience. Redick played in the NBA from 2006-21, but transitioned to a career in broadcasting, not coaching, after his playing days came to an end.
Redick began a podcast while he was still a player and ended up starting a production company, ThreeFourTwo Productions. He later became a broadcaster for ESPN, even calling this year's NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks before the Lakers tabbed him as their new head coach.
Despite Redick's lack of coaching experience, the Lakers players remain excited to work with Redick this season. This includes point guard Gabe Vincent, who was limited to 11 games last season while dealing with an ongoing knee injury that underwent surgery for.
“A new coach, know him a little bit off the floor, great person, excited to see how the year goes," Vincent told FOX40 News. "I think everyone is looking forward to camp. We’ve had a longer offseason and we’re ready to get back and compete.”
A primary reason for their excitement to work with Redick is his basketball IQ, with Vincent even calling Redick a basketball 'savant.'
"JJ’s IQ is very high," Vincent said. "You saw that when he played, you’ve seen it when he’s doing the breakdowns at the media, day in and day out. He’s a savant of basketball as well."
The Lakers are hoping that Redick is the long-term answer they have been searching for as head coach since 11-time championship-winning coach Phil Jackson retired in 2011. Redick will become the eighth person to serve as the Lakers head coach since Jackson's departure, with no coach lasting more than three years with the team during that span.
The Lakers can begin training camp on Oct. 1, three weeks before the start of the regular season. Los Angeles begins their season on Oct. 22, with their first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.
