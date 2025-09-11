Lakers Plan To Be Aggressive in Adding Talent Around Luka Doncic: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to sign Luka Doncic to a contract extension this summer that will lock him in during his prime. Los Angeles wanted to make him the center of their franchise.
Doncic is now the face of the franchise for the Lakers. They have already started bringing him in on personnel decisions to find guys who best fit his skill set.
The Lakers know how special a player he is. They also will not be hesitant to bring in the right talent around him, according to a recent report.
More news: Former Lakers Flameout Could Still Return to NBA In New Update
The Lakers Will Be Aggressive in Bringing in Talent Around Luka Doncic
According to Lakers insider Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers will not be shy when it comes to bringing in talent around Doncic for the next few seasons.
"According to team and league sources, the Lakers’ stance on roster improvements heading into this season has shifted because of the start of this new chapter together. While the Lakers had resisted scenarios in which the team would take on contracts that lasted beyond the 2025-26 season earlier this summer, Dončić’s multi-year commitment has nudged LA’s priorities in more aggressive directions."
Now that the Lakers have Doncic locked in, they will make sure that they surround him with the right kind of players to help him be the best player he can be. The Lakers want to win a championship by any means necessary.
More news: 3 Free Agent Forwards Lakers Should Target If LeBron James Leaves in 2026
The Lakers Won't Quite Have Reckless Abandon When it Comes to Spending
Woike notes that the Lakers will still have some healthy caution when it comes to spending big money for players in free agency.
"It’s still not a given that the Lakers will abandon the caution they’ve used as they built this version of the roster around short-term and expiring deals. However, what they have seen from Dončić over the last month has the organization reassessing things."
Doncic is one of the players in the league that everyone wants to play with. He's one of the best offensive players in the world, but he needs a specific kind of player to be alongside him in the starting lineup.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.