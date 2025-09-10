Former Lakers Flameout Could Still Return to NBA In New Update
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker could still find his way back to the NBA.
After signing a deal with the overseas club Fenerbahce Istanbul from Turkey, Horton-Tucker can still search for an NBA deal before he formally joins the EuroLeague club.
Marc Stein of the Stein Line shared the news in his latest column.
"After six seasons in the NBA, Talen Horton-Tucker has indeed agreed to a deal to play for perennial Turkish power Fenerbahçe.
"Yet the offer, I'm told, came with a 21-day window for Horton-Tucker to continue to search for an NBA deal before formally joining the EuroLeague club.
"Upon hearing about Horton-Tucker's situation, I naturally consulted my trusty pal Keith Smith to get a handle on how many open roster spots there still are leaguewide for full-fledged standard contracts," wrote Stein.
The 24-year-old has a 21-day window to find a new team, and according to Stein, there are plenty of teams that have plenty of room for him, including the Lakers.
LA has one open roster spot for the season, but the chances of the Lakers signing him are bleak.
Talen Horton-Tucker Failed to Live Up to the Hype in LA
The former Iowa State Cyclone played the first three seasons of his career with the Lakers and showed flashes of brilliance. However, Horton-Tucker was unable to take the next step in his progression and was ultimately traded to the Utah Jazz prior to the 2022-23 season.
In his tenure, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.3 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three in 131 games and 22.1 minutes of action.
Horton spent two seasons with the Jazz before spending one season with the Chicago Bulls last year.
In his only season with Chicago, Horton-Tucker appeared in 58 games, putting up 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.4 steals per contest. He shot 45.7 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc while averaging just 12.5 minutes a night.
As things stand, it's unclear who will make a move on Horton-Tucker. If nothing pans out for him in the NBA, he will have a chance to prove himself overseas.
