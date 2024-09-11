Lakers Plan to Honor Legendary Former Guard This Season in Special Way
The Los Angeles Lakers lost an icon this year when former legend Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. It was a tough moment for the entire sports world as West meant so much to so many people.
He played all 14 years of his Hall of Fame career with Los Angeles and also coached the team later on. West also worked as an executive for the Lakers as well, helping the franchise land stars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. This led to the team winning three straight NBA titles from 2000-02.
The former guard was the true definition of a legend through and through so his loss resonated very strongly. Los Angeles announced that they are planning to honor West for this season with a band on the left shoulder of their uniforms with the No. 44.
The team will also honor West during their season-opening game at Crypto.com Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will be doing a jersey giveaway to all fans in attendance, showing their love for the former star.
He is considered one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA, averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. West led the Lakers to nine trips to the NBA Finals, winning one title in the 1971-72 season.
West was nicknamed "Mr. Clutch" for his ability to deliver in big-time moments on the court, becoming the only player to ever win the NBA Finals MVP honor despite losing the series. He is also the NBA logo, a remembrance of his excellence.
This jersey patch will be a great way to honor West throughout the entire upcoming season. He meant so much to the success of the Lakers franchise so honoring him is only right.
Los Angeles will look to get themselves back on track following a poor first-round playoff exit a year ago. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the mix, the Lakers will have at least a fighter's chance each time out on the floor.
While it remains to be seen if the Lakers will be true title contenders, the best way for them to honor West would be on the court. He would love nothing more than for the Lakers to be successful this season and potentially hoist up another NBA title in the process.
