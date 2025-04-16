Former NBA Champion Believes Lakers' Luka Doncic's Biggest Issue Will be Exposed in Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers will embark on their playoff journey on Saturday when they get set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1.
The Lakers will look to win their first series since 2023 and make a deep playoff run, as they've become so accustomed to throughout their legendary history. L.A. is expected to win this series and have a path good enough to make at least the Western Conference Finals.
L.A. has the potential path to do just that and the tools, led by their superstar guard and arguably their best player, Luka Doncic. Doncic arrived in Los Angeles two months ago, and he has made his mark and then some in the process.
Doncic has started to look more like himself, especially down the stretch as he gears up for the playoffs.
There's no doubting his offensive prowess, but his defense is a bit more questionable. It certainly isn't Doncic's strong suit, and former NBA champion Udonis Haslem believes his defense will be his most significant issue, which will endanger him in the playoffs.
On the OGs Show with Haslem and Mike Miller, Haslem said Doncic needs to at least try to defend.
“I’m looking at the teams ahead of you, there’s no where to hide… they’re gonna put your a** in action. He’s gonna have to guard… you have to f***ing guard.”
Haslem has a point to a certain extent. Doncic's defense is not at an All-Defensive level; however, he is a capable defender.
At the end of the day, Doncic will be fine on that side of the court as head coach JJ Redick will do his best to scheme and get his best player in the best situations. The 26-year-old is more of a strength than a weakness for the Lakers.
Doncic is arguably the best player in the playoffs due to his high-level IQ and offensive game. The Slovenia native is the ultimate playoff riser, with a track record of punishing teams repeatedly in the playoffs.
His playoff numbers are up there with the all-time greats. His playoff average of 30.9 points per game is only behind Michael Jordan. Doncic is ahead of Hall of Famers, such as Allen Iverson, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor.
Doncic is also ahead of other greats, such as his teammate, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis.
Doncic will be fine, and if the Lakers make it far this postseason, it will be because of No. 77's play.
