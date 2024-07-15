Lakers Potential Trade Target Weighs In On Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers offseason continues despite a lack of moves made by the team. After an early playoff exit, the Lakers have sought to find a way to maximize the final years of star LeBron James.
The Lakers' front office tried to land a star earlier in the offseason but attempts were unsuccessful. Now, the only real way for them to upgrade the roster is through a trade and so far, nothing has come to fruition.
Los Angeles has been linked to multiple players around the league as they search for different deals. The team needs more help on the wing, giving thought to a possible deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Potential Lakers trade target Dorian Finney-Smith of the Nets was at the Summer League and opened up about all the trade rumors. He gave an honest answer, stemming from whether he paid attention to the noise or not.
"I'm human… I’ve got family always asking me what's going on and shit like that. So if I'm honest, I'm human, so I'm going to pay attention a little bit. But I'm wherever my feet are at. So I'm a Brooklyn Net."
Finney-Smith would be a big upgrade for the Lakers, giving them a wing player to add to the roster. He is a traditional three-and-D type of player who could come in and make an impact right away.
Last season with the Nets, Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds a game while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line. It remains to be seen if Los Angeles can land Finney-Smith but he would improve their chances of winning the title next season if they could get him.
