Lakers News: Free Agent Former LA Guard Being Eyed By Israeli Team
Former Los Angeles Laker Patrick Beverley has reportedly drawn interest from Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli-based basketball team, per Sportando.
Beverley, who played with the Lakers from 2022-23, is currently a free agent after spending the second half of the 2024 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He began the year with the Philadelphia 76ers but was traded to the Bucks at the deadline in exchange for Cameron Payne. He has also played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Chicago Bulls.
The former All-NBA Defensive first-team member averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his lone season with the Lakers. Overall in his 11-year NBA career, Beverley has averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Beverley previously played overseas before the start of his professional career. He originally played college basketball for Arkansas but went overseas after he was deemed ineligible to play after another person wrote a paper for him. He was initially drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft but was traded to the Miami Heat where he was cut from the final roster. He continued playing overseas and played for B.C. Dnipro, Olympiacos Piraeus, and Spartak St. Petersburg.
Now, Beverley could return to overseas play, and potentially play for Hapoel Tel Aviv, which competes in the Israeli Premier League.