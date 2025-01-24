Lakers Predicted to Bring Back Brandon Ingram in Blockbuster Trade
As the Los Angeles Lakers approach the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, trade speculation is swirling around a possible move to acquire New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram.
The Lakers, currently sitting at 5th in the Western Conference, are facing an uphill battle to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and while their salary cap limitations make a significant move challenging, Ingram could be the missing piece to elevate them into true championship contention—provided his health holds up.
Ingram, who has been sidelined since December due to an ankle injury, was enjoying a stellar season before the setback, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. His ability to score in multiple ways and create offense as a primary ball handler would be invaluable for the Lakers.
In a new trade idea from Doug McCain of The Big Lead, the Lakers do indeed land Ingram. McCain laid out what it could take to land Ingram from the Pelicans
"Brandon Ingram. The Lakers send Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and the 2029 first-round pick"
The 6-foot-9 forward is versatile, capable of operating as a scorer both on and off the ball, while also providing playmaking alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. His smooth jumper, which extends beyond the three-point line, could stretch opposing defenses, creating more space for Davis in the post and for James to work his magic.
Ingram’s offensive skill set would blend seamlessly with the Lakers’ current roster. He offers a dynamic wing presence, something the team has lacked at times.
While James continues to age and Davis has dealt with injury issues of his own, adding a player like Ingram who can take over offensively in key moments would make the Lakers far more potent. Ingram’s ability to both score and facilitate also means he wouldn't be solely dependent on James to run the offense—an important factor as the Lakers aim for a deeper playoff run.
However, the trade is not without risk. Ingram’s current ankle injury raises significant concerns about his availability and whether he can return to his pre-injury form.
The Lakers, who have shown signs of improvement as of late winning three of their previous four matchups, would need to carefully monitor Ingram’s recovery and assess his long-term health before making such a move.
His $36 million contract this season is a hefty price for the Lakers, and they would likely need to offer a combination of players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and potentially a 2029 first-round pick to make the trade work under their salary cap constraints.
If Ingram can return to full health, however, the potential rewards are clear. The Lakers would be adding a player who can score efficiently, space the floor, and defend at a high level.
This would make the team even more formidable alongside James and Davis, giving them a well-rounded trio capable of making a deep postseason run.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Lakers’ front office will have to weigh the risks and rewards of such a deal. If Ingram can stay healthy and return to his pre-injury form, his addition could transform the Lakers into legitimate title contenders, with a potent big three leading the charge.
But with the clock ticking, the next couple of weeks will be crucial in shaping the team’s playoff future.
