Lakers Predicted to Trade For $40M Center Ahead of Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying very hard to upgrade their roster with the trade deadline approaching. They have already made a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, but that's not enough. This trade idea would certainly be enough.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers receive: F Rui Hachimura, C Jaxson Hayes, G/F Cam Reddish, 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected)
The Lakers have been in pursuit of Turner for years. They wanted him and Buddy Hield in exchange for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick a few years ago.
Of course, the Pacers opted not to make that deal. They eventually traded Hield last season to the 76ers and kept Turner.
Adding Turner would give the Lakers another shot-blocker to pair with Anthony Davis and a much better 3-point shooter. Turner is the prototypical 3-and-D guy that everyone is looking for around the league.
So why would Indiana make this move? Turner is a free agent at the end of the season.
Adding Hayes could be the answer at the center position long-term. Hachimura would also give them a really solid 3-point shooting wing who is a good defender.
Reddish is also known for his defense. The Pacers would be much harder to score on by adding all three of those players.
Adding the first-round pick into the mix might be something that would help the Pacers think about getting this deal done. It's a fair deal on both sides.
The problem is that Indiana sees itself as a contender, too. With Aaron Nesmith on the cusp of returning, they think he can be the kind of difference-maker that is akin to adding a big trade piece.
The Pacers have kept Turner through a lot of rumors over the years. He is by far the longest-tenured player on the team.
Turner's leadership is something that the organization greatly values with the young guys they already have on the team. It would take a lot for the Pacers to finally decide to part ways with him.
Even though he's a free agent, the Pacers have shown interest in bringing him back. The Lakers could try to make that move much harder.
This season, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and two blocks per game.
