Lakers’ Primary Trade Target’s Asking Price Confirmed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the prowl for a new center as we approach Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
More Lakers: NBA Executives Reportedly 'Furious' Luka Doncic Was Only Offered to Lakers in Trade: Report
After trading away their superstar center, Anthony Davis, for one of the top three players in the world, Luka Dončić, the Lakers now have a massive gaping hole at the center position.
The Lakers needed a center prior to the blockbuster trade that took place Saturday night, and it is imperative that they trade for a big man.
The questions are, who will it be, and how much would they need to spend on one?
The Lakers have plenty of options, and one player they have been linked to, Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, could help them out now and in the future.
Whether they go after Williams or not, his price has been revealed.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha discussed the potential price of Williams in an appearance on the NBA Daily podcast.
After the Dončić trade, the Lakers have an unprotected 2031 first-round pick; however, it is unlikely they would be willing to pay that price for a player like Williams.
While he could be an ideal fit for the Lakers, Williams has a long and extensive injury history. Williams is a great player, but a first-round pick may be steep for a player who gets hurt more often than not.
Williams has been limited this season due to his injury history. Out of 131 games so far in Portland, Williams has only played in 23 of those games, which comes out of 17 percent.
Your best ability is your availability, and although teams are high on him, there is a risk factor in possibly acquiring him.
Williams' best and most available season came in the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics. He played in 61 games that season and averaged a career-high in points (10.0) and blocks (2.2). He also finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting and Second-team All-Defense.
Williams has been a name on many teams' radars, especially the Lakers.
The 27-year-old is a valuable asset and could help many teams that are looking for a strong, physical big who can protect the paint with the best of them.
The upside of Williams is great, but there is also high risk as well.
More Lakers: Lakers Fans Are Going to Love Old Klay Thompson Quote on Luka Doncic
Lakers Could Face Competition to Retain Luka Doncic From East Contender
Anthony Davis Breaks Silence on Trade to Mavericks, Pens Goodbye to Lakers
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.