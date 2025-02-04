NBA Executives Reportedly 'Furious' Luka Doncic Was Only Offered to Lakers in Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired one of the best players in the NBA today, Luka Dončić.
More Lakers: Lakers Plan For Luka Doncic Debut Revealed: Report
This trade, which occurred on Saturday night, was a seismic deal that shocked the NBA and the sports world. Everyone was surprised by the trade.
Dallas loses out on a generational-type player, although he feels good about it. As for the Lakers, they gain a generational player who will lead them into the next chapter of Lakers basketball.
As things stand, it is viewed as a win-win trade, but we'll see how it looks in a handful of years.
The Mavericks gave the Lakers a crack at Dončić, and they did not pass on it, as any other team would have done.
More Lakers: Kevin Durant Reacts to Jaw-Dropping Luka Doncic Trade
However, the Mavericks didn't give anyone else a crack at Dončić. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he only approached the Lakers for a Dončić trade.
When that report came out, a ton of other NBA executives were not happy about that.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, executives from around the league were both furious and jealous that the Lakers were the only team with a legitimate shot at the 25-year-old star.
"Unfathomable," one Western Conference executive told ESPN.
"I'm stunned," an Eastern Conference executive texted.
The Lakers had the first and only crack at the five-time All-NBA member, and the rest of the league did not like it.
Harrison has received a lot of backlash on the trade. During a press conference on Sunday, he did his best to justify trading a generational talent.
"I understand the magnitude of it," Harrison said Sunday. "The easiest thing for me to do is nothing, and everyone would praise me for doing nothing. But we really believe in it. Time will tell if I'm right."
Still, one All-Star told ESPN they cannot fathom the trade, regardless of his condition.
"I don't care what he does," one All-Star told ESPN. "He still goes out and gives you 33-9-9 every night."
A rival NBA coach believes the alleged weight issues aren't a good enough excuse.
"How do you say this now when you said every year how great he looked coming into camp?"
Everyone is still in shambles about this trade.
How can one justify trading away a player who has accomplished so much yet has not even hit his prime yet? A few days have gone by, and it is still mind-boggling to think about.
Nonetheless, the Lakers have a generational superstar in their hands and will do their best to make everyone else pay for it.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Breaks Silence on Trade to Mavericks, Pens Goodbye to Lakers
Luka Doncic Father Slams Mavs Following Trade to Lakers
For things all purple and gold check out Lakers on SI.