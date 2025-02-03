Anthony Davis Breaks Silence on Trade to Mavericks, Pens Goodbye to Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis has said his final goodbye to the city and the team with whom he had spent the last six seasons.
Davis shared this emotional and heartfelt post via his personal Instagram.
The former Lakers superstar was traded away on Saturday night in one of the biggest deals in sports history.
Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks along with Max Christie for generational superstar Luke Dončić in one of the more shocking deals in the NBA.
The 31-year-old will be missed in Los Angeles. Davis poured his heart out for the city and team.
He did so much for the community as well.
On the court, Davis was great in the purple and gold. In his Laker tenure, he averaged 24.8 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from three in 313 games and 34.4 minutes of action.
On Sunday, Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said, recognized Davis in a statement.
"We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD's six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star," said Lakers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka. "We are proud of Max Christie's development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level. Sports are about transformative moments. We are inspired by these moments Lakers fans know, expect and love with a franchise that continually ushers in new eras of greatness."
Not only was Davis incredible in his Lakers tenure, but he was on pace for his best Lakers season since his first in 2019-20.
In 42 games this season, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes.
The 10-time All-Star, five with the Lakers, helped guide the organization to the title in 2020 and is one of the eight players in NBA history to win an NBA Championship, an NCAA Championship, and an Olympic gold medal.
Davis will be missed in Los Angeles. One day, he will be recognized properly for his accomplishments in the purple and gold.
More Lakers: Lakers Announce Official Introduction Date for Luka Doncic
Lakers Targeting $60M Defensive Center Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
Luka Doncic Reportedly Didn't Ask Out of Dallas Before Trade to Lakers
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.