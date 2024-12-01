Lakers' LeBron James Makes Surprising Comment About Austin Reaves Almost Injuring Himself
The Los Angeles Lakers just came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting 101-93 match up.
After the loss, there were plenty of questions surrounding guard Austin Reaves, who recorded 11 points, five total rebounds, and three assists.
While this isn't up to the standards usually associated with Reaves, he did wind up missing part of the game after an attempt at a dunk.
Reaves was later determined to be questionable for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz on the injury report with a pelvis injury.
Despite this, modern NBA legend LeBron James spoke out in favor of Reaves taking the risky dunk and the overall physicality of the game.
“No big deal to me honestly," James told the media, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "I like it when the game is played that way. I wish it was more regular season games allowed to play that way.”
James himself was very physical during the game, recording eight total rebounds, six assists, and 12 points, none of which came from the three-point line.
Still, the stand out player for Los Angeles was easily center Anthony Davis, who made 15 points, 12 otal rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and one steal.
The Lakers' offensive presence came from guard Dalton Knecht and D'Angelo Russell. Knecht recorded 20 points, six total rebounds, and four assists while Russell had 17 points, nine total rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
While this wasn't Reaves' best showing, it would be a shame to lose the talented guard. He has been a constant presence for the Lakers since he made his NBA debut in 2021.
In the 2021 NBA Draft, Reaves went undrafted after declining to be selected with the 42nd overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. Instead, he signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles.
Reaves immediately made a mark on the team, averaging 23.2 minutes, 7.3 points, 3.2 total rebounds, 1,8 assists, and 0.5 steals per game across 61 games.
Ever since then, Reaves has steadily improved, even being put in the running for Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-23 NBA season.
This season, Reaves is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Hopefully, he isn't too injured and will be able to return to form soon.
