Lakers Rumors: West Rival Seen as 'Most Likely' Trade Partner
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be very active at the upcoming NBA trade deadline as they look to bring themselves closer to winning another title. Los Angeles brought back most of the same roster from last season despite the team losing in the first round of the playoffs.
In order for the Lakers to win the title, they will likely need more firepower across their roster. It will be up to general manager Rob Pelinka to get the team the types of players that they need to fully give them a fighting chance.
The Western Conference is loaded so the Lakers will need to be creative in how they go after trades. The team also doesn't have too many assets to work with, forcing Pelinka to be very careful in negotiations.
But if Los Angeles does end up making a deal, it could see them make a trade with a select handful of teams. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz, among others, is considered a likely trade partner for Los Angeles.
Jazz center Walker Kessler and guard Collin Sexton were mentioned as possible trade target for the Lakers in the segment.
“If you could get Kessler by itself or Kessler plus Sexton, that’s a trade that makes a lot of sense,” Buha said. “We’ve mentioned it before, but Utah, Brooklyn, Chicago – although Chicago and LA have a weird relationship. I’m trying to think, there are a couple more teams we’ve talked about. Washington is another one, and maybe Charlotte.”
Along with the Jazz, the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets were mentioned. The Lakers could make a deal with any of these teams as they look to get themselves closer to real championship contention.
With the limited assets that the Lakers do have, a trade could be hard to come by. But Pelinka has shown a willingness to make a trade if he feels that the move would serve Los Angeles well.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing at a high level still, the Lakers owe it to themselves to go all-in. They need to push this team forward and give them a chance come playoff time.
