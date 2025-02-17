Lakers Ranked in Top 3 of NBA Franchise Valuation List
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular franchises in the world of sports. The neverending revolving door of stars is the biggest reason for that.
It seems like every year, they have at least one global superstar on their team. That's one of the reasons why they have won as many titles as they have.
It can be argued that the Lakers and the Celtics are the two most important franchises in the NBA. Combined, they have the most NBA championships by far.
Los Angeles continues to have stars, even today. LeBron James and Luka Doncic continue the tradition of having global superstars keep the Lakers in contention.
Because of their history of success, the Lakers are one of the most valuable franchises in the NBA. In fact, they are in the top three according to a recent valuation list.
According to CNBC, the Lakers are the third most valuable franchise in the NBA. They are listed with a $7 billion valuation, which actually seems low.
Only the Warriors and the Knicks are higher on the list than the Lakers. The Warriors have four titles in the last decade, so that makes sense.
The Knicks being more valuable than the Lakers doesn't make sense. They haven't won a title since the 1970 season.
Los Angeles is a much more attractive destination for free agents, as we have seen in the last 15 years or so. Players would much rather be in LA than in New York.
If the Lakers could win a couple of more titles in the next few years, they might be able to leapfrog the Knicks and get closer to what the Warriors are worth.
Trading for Doncic was a big step toward the Lakers competing for future titles. He will become the face of the franchise once LeBron James retires in the next couple of years.
Having James and Doncic on the floor at the same time gives them a big chance to win a title either this year or next year. They might need to get some luck to help them out, though.
