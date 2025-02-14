Alex Len Reveals Why He Turned Down Pacers to Join Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were in desperate need of a big man after they traded Anthony Davis. Davis and Max Christie were sent to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, among other things.
Los Angeles tried to trade for Mark Williams but ultimately decided to fail his physical. That means he stays in Charlotte and the Lakers don't have a great starting center.
The Lakers had to pivot quickly into the buyout market. They are stuck with Jaxson Hayes as their starter for the rest of the year, but they were able to sign Alex Len to be the backup.
Len was bought out by the Sacramento Kings and was initially going to sign with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana needed another center after Myles Turner got hurt and had an open roster spot.
Len reversed course at the last minute and decided to head to Los Angeles instead. He finally revealed why he decided to sign with the Lakers instead of the Pacers.
"I was on my way to Indiana, then Rob [Pelinka] called me, and I changed my mind."
It really was that simple for Len. Pelinka convinced him that he will get more playing time with the Lakers than he would with the Pacers.
He's right. Once Turner comes back after the All-Star break, Len might not even see the floor. He's bigger than Thomas Bryant is, but he's not a good defensive player.
In theory, he's a better rim protector than Bryant is. But Bryant rebounds better than Len does, and that's something the Pacers struggle with.
Len will play real minutes for the Lakers off the bench. He can expect to play 10-15 minutes a night in Los Angeles, which is far more than what was guaranteed in Indiana.
Len also might think that the Lakers have a better chance to win the NBA title this year with Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the same roster. Even though the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals last year, he might not be wrong.
So far this season, Len is averaging 1.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
JJ Redick Reacts to Debut of Alex Len With Lakers
