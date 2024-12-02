Lakers Receive Insulting Odds at Winning 2025 NBA Title
The Los Angeles Lakers always appear to be in the mix for an NBA title, especially with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The star duo alone is enough to be in the conversation, as they are two of the best players in the NBA. James and Davis have proven they're enough to be title contenders, but what about the rest of the team?
Well, as things stand, it's clear that the Lakers need to make a significant move to their roster to be legitimate title contenders. However, they feel like a middle-of-the-pack team, and that's exactly where they land in the latest title odds, according to Bovada Official.
Bovada Official has the Lakers with the ninth-best odds to win the 2025 NBA title with +1800 odds.
There are eight teams with better odds than the Lakers, which include the Phoenix Suns at +1600, Denver Nuggets at +1500, Golden State Warriors at +1200, New York Knicks at +1100, Cleveland Cavaliers at +1100, Dallas Mavericks at +1000, Oklahoma City Thunder at +500, and the Boston Celtics at, who have the best odds at +250.
The Lakers may have two of the best players in the league but are severely thin in their frontcourt. They are currently without three key frontcourt players, including Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaxson Hayes.
Wood and Vanderbilt have not played this season due to injuries. Wood was initially scheduled to be re-evaluated in eight weeks, but that was at the beginning of September. However, about a week and a half ago, we learned that Wood will be out for at least another four weeks due to soreness in his left knee during his return-to-play progression.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season, and there is no timetable for a potential return. He will be re-evaluated in a couple of more weeks.
The Lakers may be without some key players; however, they clearly need to make a trade to put themselves in a great position to make a deep playoff run.
L.A. has kept its eye on players that could be on the trade block, and they will likely make a trade in the looming February trade deadline.
The Lakers' title odds are good, but they will be even better with a significant trade or two in the coming months.
