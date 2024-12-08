Lakers Reveal LeBron James’ Availability Ahead of Trail Blazers Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday before their upcoming mini-break this week.
The Lakers will look to get back to their winning ways, and luckily, they will likely have their star player, LeBron James, on the court.
James has been upgraded to probable with foot soreness.
Los Angeles Times Dan Woike shared the news via X.
James has played in all 23 games thus far, averaging 23.0 points per game. The Lakers need to get back in the win column badly, and they have a good shot at doing just that.
James was initially listed as questionable due to a foot issue. He has been playing through left foot soreness recently and has yet to miss a game this season.
He's coming off one of his best performances as of late, recording a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, along with three blocks and two steals in 43 minutes.
The Lakers have lost seven of their last nine games and are desperate for a win. Prior to Friday's match, James was shooting just 11.8 percent from three on 4.9 3 points attempted per game.
James has been solid for most of the season, averaging 8.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three in 35.0 minutes per game.
The Lakers will look for their 13th win of the season on Sunday. They have a solid chance to do so against a lowly Trail Blazers team. The Blazers sit with an 8-15 record and have lost five of their last six games.
Portland's latest loss against the Utah Jazz on Friday was one of their worst losses in the season. The Blazers will look to take it out on the Lakers, but L.A., who is also coming off a tough loss, will look to take it out on Portland.
The Lakers are 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Lakers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow (14.0). The Trail Blazers' 43.6 percent shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.7 percent).
Both teams are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Honest About LA's Inconsistent Play