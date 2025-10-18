Lakers Riddled with Question Marks Heading into Critical 2025-26 Season
The Los Angeles Lakers face some massive question marks heading into what could be a fraught 2025-26 NBA season.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps lists the Lakers among his "sixth tier" of NBA teams, in a 10-tiered system: club sporting old stars with big questions. Bontemps ranks the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their own special tier, and the remixed Denver Nuggets just a hair beneath them.
And honestly, he has a point. All-NBA superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James will anchor the club, and head coach JJ Redick will try to balance that dynamic duo with his third-best player, another ball-dominant, defense-averse, prolific scorer in shooting guard Austin Reaves.
The 40-year-old James, of course, is a perpetual injury risk as the league's oldest active player for a third straight season. In fact, he's hurt right now, dealing with a sciatica ailment that will keep him out for at least the first week of the regular season.
"The Lakers -- fairly -- believe a team led by Doncic and James can contend with anyone. However, that requires both players to be healthy," Bontemps writes.
Health has been a major issue for the Lakers for years, as James' former Hall of Fame running mate, center/power forward Anthony Davis, has been an injury red flag for basically his entire career. James used to number among the most durable players in the game, but he has dealt with injury issues since basically his 2018 arrival in Los Angeles as a 33-year-old free agent.
Los Angeles' Big Question Marks
"And with James already dealing with a sciatica problem that threatens the start of his season for the first time in his remarkable career -- plus his status as the league's oldest player, who is approaching his 41st birthday -- health is going to be a constant question," Bontemps adds. "And that's before the potential shooting issues, as well as the perimeter and interior defensive concerns for this team."
Multiple key rotation pieces for Los Angeles are not exactly reliable floor spacers: starting center Deandre Ayton and key point-of-attack defenders Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are all either inconsistent (Vincent) or flat-out uninterested (Ayton and Vanderbilt) long range shooters.
