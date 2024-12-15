Lakers News: Multiple Teams Interested in Center LA is Targeting
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the few teams that could be buyers as we approach the upcoming trade deadline. The Lakers are not in a good place as things stand, and much of it has to do with their roster constriction.
However, with a solid trade or two, the Lakers could be in a position to make a deep playoff run.
The Lakers have been linked to many players thus far, and multiple teams have already checked in on one of the names they have eyed in the past: Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, multiple teams have checked in on Richards' trade availability.
Richards is having a solid start to the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 11.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He is under contract for the next two seasons at $5 million annually and could be a massive help for the thin Lakers front court.
Any contending team would be lucky to have Richards, as he is 27 years old.
The veteran center has spent his entire career with the Hornets after they traded for him on draft night in 2020.
The New Orleans Pelicans selected Richards in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Richards was the No. 42 overall pick and was immediately traded to the Hornets in exchange for the 2024 second-round draft pick.
Prior to the start of the season, the Lakers reportedly had an interest in Richards, but there was no indication of a deal heading in that direction at the time.
The market for Richards was expected to be competitive, and that is the case as we sit here in mid-December. The Lakers still lack a frontcourt piece outside of Anthony Davis and two-way center Christian Koloko.
The Lakers have been out and will continue to be without Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt for the indefinite future.
Hayes is still out, and head coach JJ Redick said he is not sure when he will return from injury. Hayes has been out since late November after he suffered another ankle injury.
Vanderbilt has been out all season long as he recovers from two foot surgeries. He suffered a setback in rehab and was targeting an early January return.
There is still no update on Wood's potential return. He missed time after having left knee surgery in the summer and suffered a setback in his rehab. He is now past the four-week re-evaluation period the Lakers last mentioned.
