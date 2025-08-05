Lakers' Rob Pelinka Continuing to Look for Roster Upgrades Ahead of Next Season
The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy offseason, but it appears that it isn't quite done yet.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently spoke on wanting more upgrades for L.A. to surround his superstars with and his commitment to excellence.
“I think having players like that surrounding both Luka [Donic] and LeBron [James], guys that can defend multiple positions, is really important,” Pelinka said. “We like the upgrades we’re able to make to the roster, but by no means are we going to be satisfied. I think every year we’re on an infinite cycle to try to improve this team and win championships and we’ll stay committed to that work.”
After Doncic recently inked a three-year contract extension worth up to $165 million, Pelinka had quite the praise for his superstar, calling him the "best young basketball player in the universe."
The Lakers already made moves to address last season's 3-point shooting struggles and front court presence in their moves to sign Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton. There is still more to do, especially in the jam-packed Western Conference, and seeing Pelinka's confidence should be promising to Lakers fans.
With the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James to kick off the offseason, it appears more likely that the King will be suiting up in the purple and gold on opening night. This can potentially allow more of an idea for Pelinka to keep building out the roster.
There are still free agents available this offseason, and still time for deals that can be made, but with the championship expectations in LA, it wouldn't be too surprising if Pelinka had another deal up his sleeve.
Doncic getting his deal is just the first step, but the Slovenian superstar is also in win-now mode as he looks to the 2025-26 campaign.
"I don't want to wait," Doncic reportedly said to Pelinka. "I had a taste of the Finals. I am getting back there. So let's do whatever we can now."
