Lakers' Rob Pelinka Releases Statement Regarding Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks blew everybody's minds late on Saturday night, when they swapped 10-time All-Star L.A. center Anthony Davis and five-time All-NBA Dallas guard Luka Doncic in a shocking blockbuster.
Los Angeles also ditched a 2029 first round pick and their rights to the L.A. Clippers' 2025 second, along with starting shooting guard Max Christie and little-used second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Mavericks shipped out power forward/center Maxi Kleber, likely to be L.A.'s short-term Davis replacement as its starting center, as well as former 2020 Lakers champ Markieff Morris. They also sent out their own 2025 second round pick to the Utah Jazz, the landing place for the Clippers pick and Hood-Schifino.
Now, Los Angeles team president and general manager Rob Pelinka has weighed in, releasing an official press statement confirming the trade, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
"We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD's six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented as a perennial NBA All-Star," Pelinka said. "We are proud of Max Christie's development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level. Sports are about transformative moments. We are inspired by these moments Lakers fans know, expect and love with a franchise that continually ushers in new eras of greatness."
Pelinka then went on to essentially justify his reasoning behind flipping 31-year-old Davis, who's a shade past his Pelicans prime, for 25-year-old Doncic, who just dragged his 52-win Mavericks to the NBA Finals literally last season.
"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," Pelinka explained. "His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what's next."
The Lakers' social media team happily announced the news on Sunday morning, too.
