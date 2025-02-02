Lakers' Rob Pelinka Called LeBron James Immediately Following AD Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the most stunning trades we have and will ever see in all of sports.
The Lakers acquired five-time All-Star and superstar Luka Dončić on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.
This trade made shockwaves not only in the NBA world but across the sports world.
The Lakers and Mavericks pulled off the biggest trade in silence.
Immediately after the trade went down, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka called Davis' agent, Rich Paul, Davis himself, and Lakers superstar LeBron James.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared via X.
"After the Lakers and Mavericks agreed to the deal late Saturday night, Rob Pelinka made three calls in quick succession, sources told ESPN: a joint call with Anthony Davis and JJ Redick; a call to Davis' agent, Rich Paul; and a call to LeBron James."
James is arguably the biggest star in the world, and apparently, he had no idea that the Lakers were going to do something this drastic.
L.A. was coming off an impressive win over the New York Knicks, which was arguably their best win of the season.
James was spectacular in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd. In 38 minutes of action, James recorded a game-high 33 points on 14-for-26 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.
James and Davis have been teammates for the past five-plus seasons and helped the Lakers win their first title in 2020 since 2010.
For the Lakers, that is a long drought, and the superstar duo was the reason they earned their 17th title, which tied the Boston Celtics at the time.
Both teams now look vastly different. The Mavericks get better on the defensive end, and they surround Davis with a ton of solid players.
Davis could now play the four positions, with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively handling the five position. Dallas is in win-now mode, and they will certainly compete for a title immediately.
The Lakers could compete now if they make a trade or two before Thursday's NBA deadline.
At the moment, the Lakers have zero defense, especially interior defense. That could all change, but at the moment, this is a significant loss for L.A. on that side of the floor.
However, on the offensive end, this is a massive upgrade to go alongside Austin Reaves and James.
