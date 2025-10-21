Lakers Rule Out 2 Players for Season Opener vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without at least two players for their 2025-26 regular season debut Tuesday against the Golden State Warrriors.
Per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times, 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James — as expected — and rookie Adou Thiero will both be on the shelf.
James is set to miss at least the next week with a sciatica injury, and could be evaluated within the next one-to-two weeks. Thiero, meanwhile, continues to recuperate from a left knee surgery.
Backup Lakers center Maxi Kleber, who was shelved for most of the preseason due to a quadriceps ailment, has suffered a new injury, an abdominal muscle strain, and is now questionable to play.
