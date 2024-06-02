Lakers Rumors: 6-Time All-Star Emerges As Potential Option For LA This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to be big players in the trade market and free agency this offseason. While the Lakers' chances of upgrading their roster via trade are significant, there are some players in the free agency market who could bolster the roster. It's not the most robust free agency class; however, with the right pieces, L.A. could strike gold.
It won't be easy, and the competition will be steep; however, the Lakers will do their best to find the right pieces. Who those potential players could be? Six-time All-Star and NBA champion Kyle Lowry is one player linked to the purple and gold. Lowry could be a real player for Los Angeles.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report noted that the Lakers, Suns, and Clippers could be interested in Lowry.
"He's probably better suited for a bench role, but Lowry is one of the great older veterans in the league. The Sixers may bring him back, either on a minimum contract or with part of their RMLE," Pincus wrote. "While that seems like the most likely outcome, he'll probably have minimum offers from the [Los Angeles] Clippers, Lakers and [Phoenix] Suns."
Lowry is currently a one-year, $2.8 million deal.
The former Villanova guard is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 43.2 shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from behind the arc in 60 games. Lowry started the second with the Miami Heat and ended with the Philadpenbia 76ers.
Lowry is a tough noise guard who can knock down the occasional three and takes excellent care of the ball, only averaging 1.4 turnovers last season. He's far from the All-Star guard he was once a while back, but he may be a viable option for the Lakers, who could lose their point guard, D'Angelo Russell, this offseason.
Addressing the point guard position may just be one of the many issues L.A. could face this offseason. Lowry on a minimum deal wouldn't be the end of the world.
